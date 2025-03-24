Home>>
Futuristic food delivery lands at Fudan University
(People's Daily App) 14:47, March 24, 2025
Shanghai's first university drone delivery route has officially launched, bringing the future of food delivery to Fudan University! The cost of meals and delivery remains the same as traditional methods, with no extra charges for the cutting-edge drone service.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Niu Yan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China unveils measures to counter drone interference with civil flights
- Soaring growth of drones calls for watchful eye
- From plowshares to propellers: how Chinese farmers are piloting agricultural modernization
- China’s low-altitude economy set to take off in 2025, fueled by policy support
- Hong Kong launches regulatory sandbox pilot projects to foster low-altitude economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.