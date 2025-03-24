Futuristic food delivery lands at Fudan University

(People's Daily App) 14:47, March 24, 2025

Shanghai's first university drone delivery route has officially launched, bringing the future of food delivery to Fudan University! The cost of meals and delivery remains the same as traditional methods, with no extra charges for the cutting-edge drone service.

