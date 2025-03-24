Soaring growth of drones calls for watchful eye

A worker checks a fixed-wing drone in Cifeng township, Pengzhou, Sichuan province. (Photo/China Daily)

The Government Work Report this year proposed to promote the safe and healthy development of the low-altitude economy. The action plan to boost consumption recently issued by the central government also requires accelerating the improvement of the low-altitude economic supervision system and orderly developing low-altitude consumption.

The potential of the low-altitude economy has begun to be demonstrated in the logistics industry and agriculture. In the first two months of this year, the output of civil drone products saw a year-on-year increase of 91.5 percent, showing robust momentum.

The potential of low-altitude consumption also lies in its multiplier effect on the industry chain. Taking consumer-grade drones as an example, their popularization can also drive hardware manufacturing, software development, data processing, and other links.

It is predicted that the market size of the country's low-altitude economy will reach 1.5 trillion yuan ($207 billion) this year, and it is expected to reach 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035.

The supervision of low-altitude consumption not only involves data security, but also includes flight safety, consumer rights protection, low-altitude aircraft control and many other contents.

The Low-Altitude Economic Development Department of the National Development and Reform Commission was founded in December. The department is responsible for the formulation and implementation of low-altitude economic development strategies and medium- and long-term development plans, proposing relevant policy recommendations.

The authorities need to take into account flight safety supervision and industrial innovation needs. And more institutional breakthroughs are expected to accelerate the implementation of consumption scenarios.

However, if it is not managed well, low-altitude aircraft will seriously disrupt production and living order, and even threaten public safety. Therefore, the Low-Altitude Economic Development Department of NDRC needs to coordinate with relevant departments so as to strengthen supervision to ensure that recreational and industry users abide by the regulations and use drones legally and responsibly.

