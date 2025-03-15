China unveils measures to counter drone interference with civil flights

Xinhua) 10:50, March 15, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out a raft of measures to curb drones' interference with flight operations, as part of efforts to strengthen airspace security at civil transport airports and surrounding areas.

The move aims to address growing concerns over drone activities interfering with commercial flights across the country, according to the office of the central air traffic management committee on Friday.

The office will improve the top-level coordination mechanism, strengthen oversight of airspace management, and curb illegal drone activities in collaboration with local governments.

To raise public awareness, efforts will be made to carry out drone policy interpretation activities and promptly release relevant information such as maps of restricted airspace.

Detection systems will be improved to better identify, track, and intercept unauthorized drones, while those engaging in illicit drone activities such as disrupting flight operations will be severely punished, according to the office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)