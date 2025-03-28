XPENG flying car completes trial flight in central China's Hunan

Xinhua) 08:59, March 28, 2025

A drone photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows the air module of XPENG's flying car AEROHT conducting a flight demonstration at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

CHANGSHA, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The "Land Aircraft Carrier," a flying car developed by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG, completed a public trial flight Thursday in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province.

The air module of the flying car performed a trans-lake flight. Flying to a height of 40 meters, it landed at the original location safely after circling over Liuye Lake, a scenic spot in Changde.

"This flying car can be used for both sightseeing and rescue purposes," said Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG's flying car affiliate Huitian.

This flying car consists of a ground module and an air module. The ground module is an electric vehicle while the air module is known as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL).

Last year, a test flight was carried out in Lujiazui, Shanghai. The product has received nearly 5,000 orders.

The ground module of XPENG's flying car AEROHT is pictured at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, March 27, 2025. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

The air module of XPENG's flying car AEROHT conducts a flight demonstration at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, March 27, 2025. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Visitors watch the air module of XPENG's flying car AEROHT at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, March 27, 2025. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows XPENG's flying car AEROHT at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

The air module of XPENG's flying car AEROHT conducts a flight demonstration at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, March 27, 2025. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A visitor takes photos of the ground module of XPENG's flying car AEROHT at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, March 27, 2025. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows the air module of XPENG's flying car AEROHT conducting a flight demonstration at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows XPENG's flying car AEROHT at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows the air module of XPENG's flying car AEROHT conducting a flight demonstration at Liuye Lake Tourist Resort in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province. A ceremony for the flying car's maiden flight in Hunan was held by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG here on Thursday. The flying car consisting of a ground module, an electric vehicle, and an air module, performed the application scenario of cross-water flight on the day. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)