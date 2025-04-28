Chinese tech firm launches tri-ducted wearable eVTOL flying vehicle

April 28, 2025

The tri-ducted wearable eVTOL single-person flying vehicle developed by Zhiyuan Research Institute (Photo/Courtesy of Zhiyuan Research Institute)

China's Zhiyuan Research Institute in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, launched what it calls the world's first tri-ducted wearable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) single-person flying vehicle and conducted a demonstration flight, the company told the Global Times on Sunday.

The flying vehicle's power propellers are positioned on the left, right, and rear sides, offering enhanced power reliability, improved noise control, and increased aerodynamic efficiency in hover mode. In emergencies, it enables one-click pilot-aircraft separation, deploying a low-altitude parachute to ensure a safe forced landing of pilot, according to the company.

The current ground station-assisted control system simplifies operational procedures, allowing pilots to achieve stable aerial hovering and hands-free operation during autonomous flight, while enabling agile maneuverability for aerial tasks.

To ensure the power of the flying vehicle, the R&D team developed a high thrust-to-weight ratio power system through aerodynamic optimization and integrated research of the motor-duct system. Additionally, leveraging university collaborations and extensive flight testing, the team created a highly disturbance-resistant flight control system to ensure safe operation in complex environments.

The flying vehicle can be used in multiple aerial operations, including emergency rescue, electrical maintenance, skyscraper cleaning, sightseeing and entertainment, border patrol and customs boarding inspections, according to the company.

At present, drones, represented by eVTOL aircraft, are transitioning from consumer-grade applications to large-scale, function-specific systems, according to an industry report released during the Spring Meeting of the 2nd Global Low-Altitude Economy Forum held on Sunday in Beijing.

Luo Jun, executive director of the China Low Altitude Economic Alliance, told the Global Times on Sunday that drones and eVTOL vehicles will be applied to more scenarios in the future combining with artificial intelligence technologies, and domestic market size is estimated to surpass 1 trillion yuan ($137.23 billion) by 2030.

The low-altitude economy has become a buzzword in China, as policymakers have pledged to boost development in the emerging sector. The government work report released in March stated that China would promote the safe and sound development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy, and other emerging industries.

