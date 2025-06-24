China proposes legal boost for low-altitude economy in aviation law revision

Xinhua) 09:32, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China is considering provisions to boost the development of the low-altitude economy in proposed revisions to its Civil Aviation Law, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The draft revisions are set for their second deliberation at a session of the country's top legislature from June 24 to 27, Huang Haihua, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, told a press conference.

Key revisions include the introduction of state measures to optimize low-altitude airspace resource allocation and the promotion of an integrated service supervision platform for civilian low-altitude flights, according to Huang.

The changes seek to build regulatory frameworks for airworthiness certification and flight management specifically tailored to support low-altitude economic activities, while expanding practical application scenarios.

The latest draft adds a dedicated chapter for aviation development and promotion, outlining strategies to advance civilian aviation manufacturing through enterprise-led innovation systems combining industry, academia, and research.

Additionally, the legislation highlights optimizing national airport networks and accelerating aviation hub construction.

In response to growing public concern over airline service standards, the amendment strengthens consumer safeguards.

The draft obligates airlines and airports to provide sound food and accommodation arrangements for passengers during significant flight delays or cancellations, formalizing legal protections against service disruptions.

The latest revision draft builds upon an initial review conducted in February 2025, incorporating feedback to modernize aviation governance amid rapid technological advancements and evolving market demands.

The current civil aviation law came into force on March 1, 1996, and has undergone six amendments since then.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)