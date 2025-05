We Are China

Returned cultural relics exhibited at Anhui Museum

Ecns.cn) 16:00, May 28, 2025

A bronze Chinese zodiac animal head originally belonging to the Old Summer Palace, is on display at Anhui Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

A special exhibition featuring the bronze Chinese zodiac animal heads, including the ox, tiger, horse, monkey, and pig, originally from the Yuanmingyuan Park and returned cultural relics, kicked off on Tuesday.

A bronze Chinese zodiac animal head originally belonging to the Old Summer Palace, is on display at Anhui Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

A bronze relic from the Xizhou Dynasty (1046 -771 B.C.)is on display at Anhui Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

People view cultural relics at Anhui Museum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 27, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

