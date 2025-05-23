In pics: Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:13, May 23, 2025

People visit the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, May 20, 2025. The 2,600-square-meter Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an shows the origin, development, connotation and importance of the Dawenkou Culture (4000 B.C.-2600 B.C.), a culture of the late Neolithic Age, to the public through relics display, scene restoration and multimedia demonstration, etc. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows stone axes displayed at the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province.

People visit the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, May 20, 2025.

This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows a clay pot with engraved patterns displayed at the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province.

This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows potteries displayed at the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province.

This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows a zun, a type of Chinese ritual ceramic wine vessel with a vase-like form, displayed at the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province.

A staff member restores cultural relics at an archaeology workstation of the Dawenkou site in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, May 20, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows the Dawen River (upper L), Dawenkou Site Museum (upper R) and the core area of the Dawenkou site in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province.

This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows a pottery pot displayed at the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province.

People look at a piece of cultural relics through multimedia demonstration at the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, May 20, 2025.

