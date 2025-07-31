We Are China

View of Chengkan Village in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:58, July 31, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows tourists taking a boat in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Nestled at the southern foot of Huangshan Mountain, Chengkan Village in Anhui Province boasts a history of over 1,800 years. The ancient Hui-style architecture blends with distant mountains and misty clouds here, creating a picturesque landscape.

The village actively promotes its tourism industry through a "cultural experience + local consumption" model, while deeply integrating the intangible cultural heritage of fish lanterns into the tourism industry. Visitors can not only experience fish lantern crafting but also join the lantern parade in traditional costumes.

In the first half of 2025, Chengkan Village saw 814,000 tourist trips, marking a year-on-year increase of 28.52 percent.

Tourists watch a fish lantern parade in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A fish lantern team parades in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 30, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for photos in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Tourists chat outside a beverage shop in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a view at dusk in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Tourists visit Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows tourists watching a fish lantern parade in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

