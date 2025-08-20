Binghui tunnel of Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway completed
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the construction site of Binghui tunnel in Yiliang county of Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. As a key project of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, Binghui tunnel, with a total length of 21.17 kilometers, was successfully completed here on Tuesday.
Upon the full completion of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced, greatly enhancing transportation connectivity between the southwest region and the rest of the country, and promoting coordinated regional economic development. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
