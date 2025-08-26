Coastal scenery of Pingtan Island in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 15:08, August 26, 2025

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the beautiful scenery of the Pingtan Island in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Pingtan Island in Fujian has entered its prime viewing season, when the crystal-clear blue sky and the azure sea complement each other. Its unique coastal scenery attracts visitors from afar.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the scenery of the Changjiangao on Pingtan Island, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the wind farm on Pingtan Island in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the houses along the coastal line of the Pingtan Island in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Tourists play on the beach of the Pingtan Island in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

