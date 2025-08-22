Dehua in China's Fujian promotes white porcelain industry

Xinhua) 10:00, August 22, 2025

Workers operate at a workshop of Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 20, 2025. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

Lin Jiansheng, a master of Chinese arts and crafts, introduces the processes of making a white porcelain artwork at his studio in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 20, 2025. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

A worker is pictured at a workshop of Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 20, 2025. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A boy learns about porcelain artworks exhibited at Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 20, 2025. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

Workers operate at a workshop of Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 20, 2025. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows Lin Jiansheng, a master of Chinese arts and crafts, and his white porcelain artworks exhibited at his studio in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows the porcelain product selection center at a porcelain e-commerce logistics park in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A worker operates at a workshop of Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 20, 2025. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

People engage in porcelain coloring experience at Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 20, 2025. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

People visit the porcelain e-commerce logistics park in Dehua County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 20, 2025. Dehua, a county with centuries of ceramic-making history and famed for its white porcelain, is home to over 4,500 ceramic-making enterprises, selling products to more than 190 countries and regions worldwide. To promote Dehua ceramics, the county has established 54 exhibition centers in Belt and Road partner countries and key cities. From January to July this year, the county's ceramic exports has exceeded 2.138 billion yuan (about 297.9 million U.S. dollars) and the ceramic industry cluster has reached a scale of 41.61 billion yuan (about 5.797 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 5.06 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year increase respectively. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)