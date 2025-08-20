China's Putian promotes intelligent upgrades, digital transformation of footwear industry

Xinhua) 09:52, August 20, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the intelligent production line at the workshop of a footwear company in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. At a custom-made factory in Putian, an equipment is recording a consumer' foot measurements to create personalized designs based on the consumer's preferences. The intelligent production line can then manufacture a pair of new shoes in just over an hour.

The footwear and apparel industry is one of the pillar industries of Putian. The city hosts more than 4,200 shoe and shoe material enterprises, with an annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 billion pairs. In recent years, local authorities have promoted intelligent upgrades and digital transformation among enterprises, injecting new vitality into the sector. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Workers work at the smart workshop of a footwear company in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2025. At a custom-made factory in Putian, an equipment is recording a consumer' foot measurements to create personalized designs based on the consumer's preferences. The intelligent production line can then manufacture a pair of new shoes in just over an hour.

The footwear and apparel industry is one of the pillar industries of Putian. The city hosts more than 4,200 shoe and shoe material enterprises, with an annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 billion pairs. In recent years, local authorities have promoted intelligent upgrades and digital transformation among enterprises, injecting new vitality into the sector. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A mechanical arm is seen at the smart workshop of a footwear company in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2025. At a custom-made factory in Putian, an equipment is recording a consumer' foot measurements to create personalized designs based on the consumer's preferences. The intelligent production line can then manufacture a pair of new shoes in just over an hour.

The footwear and apparel industry is one of the pillar industries of Putian. The city hosts more than 4,200 shoe and shoe material enterprises, with an annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 billion pairs. In recent years, local authorities have promoted intelligent upgrades and digital transformation among enterprises, injecting new vitality into the sector. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the intelligent production line at the workshop of a footwear company in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. At a custom-made factory in Putian, an equipment is recording a consumer' foot measurements to create personalized designs based on the consumer's preferences. The intelligent production line can then manufacture a pair of new shoes in just over an hour.

The footwear and apparel industry is one of the pillar industries of Putian. The city hosts more than 4,200 shoe and shoe material enterprises, with an annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 billion pairs. In recent years, local authorities have promoted intelligent upgrades and digital transformation among enterprises, injecting new vitality into the sector. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A customer experiences an equipment for acquiring foot measurements at the store of a footwear company in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2025. At a custom-made factory in Putian, an equipment is recording a consumer' foot measurements to create personalized designs based on the consumer's preferences. The intelligent production line can then manufacture a pair of new shoes in just over an hour.

The footwear and apparel industry is one of the pillar industries of Putian. The city hosts more than 4,200 shoe and shoe material enterprises, with an annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 billion pairs. In recent years, local authorities have promoted intelligent upgrades and digital transformation among enterprises, injecting new vitality into the sector. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A worker works at the smart workshop of a footwear company in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2025. At a custom-made factory in Putian, an equipment is recording a consumer' foot measurements to create personalized designs based on the consumer's preferences. The intelligent production line can then manufacture a pair of new shoes in just over an hour.

The footwear and apparel industry is one of the pillar industries of Putian. The city hosts more than 4,200 shoe and shoe material enterprises, with an annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 billion pairs. In recent years, local authorities have promoted intelligent upgrades and digital transformation among enterprises, injecting new vitality into the sector. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

A customer selects customized shoes at the store of a footwear company in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 19, 2025. At a custom-made factory in Putian, an equipment is recording a consumer' foot measurements to create personalized designs based on the consumer's preferences. The intelligent production line can then manufacture a pair of new shoes in just over an hour.

The footwear and apparel industry is one of the pillar industries of Putian. The city hosts more than 4,200 shoe and shoe material enterprises, with an annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 billion pairs. In recent years, local authorities have promoted intelligent upgrades and digital transformation among enterprises, injecting new vitality into the sector. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)