Pic story: Succulent enthusiast cultivates new path to prosperity in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 10:44, July 22, 2025

Liu Lin waters the potted succulent plants at the planting base of her company in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. More than a decade ago, Liu Lin, who was then engaged in the building materials business in Zhouning County, purchased her first pot of succulent by chance. This sparked her passion for the plants, with her collection growing from a few pots to over two thousand, transforming her home into a veritable "kingdom of succulents".

In 2020, she began filming videos of her succulents and sharing them online, which gained widespread appreciation. She placed her succulents for trial sale at the entrance of her building materials shop, earning over 1,000 yuan (about 139.3 U.S. dollars) on the first day. She then rented over 300 square meters of space to specialize in succulent plants.

By 2023, supported by local policies promoting the floral industry in Zhouning County, Liu rented more than 10 mu (about 0.67 hectares) of idle greenhouses in Puyuan Town to establish a company dedicated to the research and development of succulent cultivation techniques, breeding, design, and educational tours, cultivating more than 200 varieties of succulents.

In recent years, Liu has promoted her succulent potted plants to local villagers and encouraged them to engage in this beautiful career for prosperity. "From a balcony to a garden full of hope, and from an individual hobby to a collective path, I hope to inspire more friends to lead lives as vibrant and fulfilling as succulents," said Liu. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Lin (1st R) introduces the potted succulent plants to visitors at the planting base of her company in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Lin (L) and her husband take care of the potted succulent plants at the planting base of her company in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Lin (1st R) introduces the succulent seedlings to visitors at the succulent seedling nursery of her company in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Lin (L) and her husband take care of the potted succulent plants at the planting base of her company in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Lin (L) introduces the potted succulent plants to a child at the planting base of her company in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Lin (1st R) helps children select the succulent seedlings at the succulent seedling nursery of her company in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Lin (L) discusses cultivating techniques with a succulent enthusiast in Yangzhuang Village of Shicheng Town, Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Liu Lin (4th R) instructs children on creating potted succulent plants at the planting base of her company in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

