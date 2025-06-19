City view of Quanzhou in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 11:12, June 19, 2025

Tourists watch a performance at the historical center of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 20, 2025. Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

Spanning an area of about 6 square kilometers in Licheng District of Quanzhou, the historical center fully displays the profound and diverse culture of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists visit the historical center of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 20, 2025. Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows a bell tower at the historical center of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2025 shows a view of the historical center of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

This photo taken on May 21, 2025 shows the Kaiyuan Temple and Xijie, an ancient street area, in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2025 shows the Zhenguo Pagoda of Kaiyuan Temple in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

