Golden dusk in Aojiao village, SE China's Fujian Province
By Yuan Meng, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yue, Zhang Zeyu (People's Daily Online) 11:05, April 03, 2025
At dusk, Aojiao village on Dongshan Island in southeast China's Fujian Province embraces the most beautiful moment of the day.
Wind turbines by the sea turn gently as golden light bathes the colorful houses of the village. The entire community glows in warm orange hues. As the sun sets, villagers finish their day's work and make their way home, bringing a lively atmosphere to the small fishing village.
