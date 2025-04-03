Golden dusk in Aojiao village, SE China's Fujian Province

11:05, April 03, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Zhang Zeyu, Cui Yue, Zhang Zeyu

At dusk, Aojiao village on Dongshan Island in southeast China's Fujian Province embraces the most beautiful moment of the day.

Wind turbines by the sea turn gently as golden light bathes the colorful houses of the village. The entire community glows in warm orange hues. As the sun sets, villagers finish their day's work and make their way home, bringing a lively atmosphere to the small fishing village.

