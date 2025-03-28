Home>>
Bountiful catch brings fishermen home to Aojiao village, east China's Fujian Province
By Zhang Wenjie, Yuan Meng, Cui Yue, Zhang Zeyu (People's Daily Online) 15:16, March 28, 2025
Fishing boats loaded with fresh catches returned to Aojiao on March 27, 2025, a small village on Dongshan Island in east China's Fujian Province, where fishermen busily sorted their newly harvested seafood.
After seven days at sea, the fishermen expressed satisfaction with their plentiful harvest and hoped for good prices.
"I missed home a bit. I missed our little village!" one fisherman said.
