60 pct of China's abalone come from here!

14:25, April 01, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yue, Zhang Zeyu ( People's Daily Online

Dongshan county in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, is a key hub for abalone breeding and seedling cultivation. The region produces roughly 60 percent of the country's abalone seedlings.

