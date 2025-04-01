Languages

60 pct of China's abalone come from here!

By Yuan Meng, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yue, Zhang Zeyu (People's Daily Online) 14:25, April 01, 2025

Dongshan county in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, is a key hub for abalone breeding and seedling cultivation. The region produces roughly 60 percent of the country's abalone seedlings.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)

