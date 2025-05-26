Home>>
Frontline insights: How companies in Quanzhou navigate global trade complexities
(People's Daily App) 16:51, May 26, 2025
The global trade environment has changed rapidly in recent months. How are China's foreign trade enterprises navigating the complexities of international trade? In Quanzhou, a port city in East China's Fujian Province, People's Daily reporter Zhan Huilan has gained fresh insights from the frontlines. Amid external shocks, foreign trade companies in Quanzhou have adopted various strategies, taking the initiative to stabilize their businesses and contributing to the resilience of global commerce.
(Produced by Qiao Wai, Zhan Huilan, Wang Zhicheng, Fan Liuyi and Chu Chu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Chinese town taps bamboo to fuel eco-friendly manufacturing
- 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair draws crowds with immersive exhibits
- Fireflies put on spectacular light show at Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, SW China's Yunnan
- Company in Hefei, E China's Anhui builds "air expressway" to speed up delivery of goods, medical supplies
Related Stories
- A small Chinese county that gets a niche in global tire market
- Exporters find new home in domestic market
- Central China’s Henan Province launches 16 new air cargo routes to boost cross-border e-commerce expansion
- Trade, business with Central, Eastern Europe on the rise
- China remains top destination for Brazilian soybeans with huge potential: industry insider
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.