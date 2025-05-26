Frontline insights: How companies in Quanzhou navigate global trade complexities

(People's Daily App) 16:51, May 26, 2025

The global trade environment has changed rapidly in recent months. How are China's foreign trade enterprises navigating the complexities of international trade? In Quanzhou, a port city in East China's Fujian Province, People's Daily reporter Zhan Huilan has gained fresh insights from the frontlines. Amid external shocks, foreign trade companies in Quanzhou have adopted various strategies, taking the initiative to stabilize their businesses and contributing to the resilience of global commerce.

(Produced by Qiao Wai, Zhan Huilan, Wang Zhicheng, Fan Liuyi and Chu Chu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)