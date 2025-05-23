Trade, business with Central, Eastern Europe on the rise

10:39, May 23, 2025 By Zhong Nan, Chen Ye ( China Daily

A guest shakes hands with a humanoid robot at the ongoing fourth China-CEEC Expo in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang province. (Zhang Wei/China Daily)

Central and Eastern European countries' expanding cooperation with China will further energize regional economic activity and deepen industrial integration in the coming years, said senior government officials on Thursday.

Speaking at the ongoing fourth China-CEEC Expo in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang province, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, they said the partnership between China and the CEEC has transitioned from policy coordination to practical results, with growing two-way trade, big-ticket infrastructure projects, and green and digital industry cooperation taking center stage.

Richard Rasi, chairman of the Slovak National Council, said Slovakia welcomes Chinese investment, particularly in projects that offer added value in innovation, research and development, and new technologies.

These projects, led by Chinese companies — including battery maker Gotion High-tech Co and automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — will not only drive regional development in Slovakia, but also further strengthen the country's leading position in the field of electric mobility in Europe, said Rasi.

Chinese companies have been expanding their presence in the CEEC through increased investment and industrial chain integration in recent years, especially in the areas of household appliances, electric vehicles and power battery manufacturing sectors.

China's investment in the CEEC exceeded $24 billion as of May 9, said the Ministry of Commerce.

Foreign guests interact with a humanoid robot during the 4th China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang province, May 22, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

Meira Hot, vice-president of Slovenia's National Assembly, emphasized that cooperation between China and Slovenia aims to extend beyond the exchange of goods, reflecting a broader commitment to long-term partnership.

She said China's recent decision to grant visa-free entry to Slovenian citizens has further strengthened people-to-people exchanges, while efforts such as the Belt and Road Initiative continue to create new avenues for collaboration.

Amid profound changes in the international landscape and growing challenges to global economic development, Jiang Yu, special representative for China-CEEC Cooperation under China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said China remains committed to being a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order.

"China will continue to pursue high-quality development and advance high-standard opening-up, while promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with countries around the world, including those in Central and Eastern Europe, to share development opportunities and bring greater stability and certainty to the global economy," said Jiang.

Zhao Zenglian, vice-minister of the General Administration of Customs of China, said a growing variety of agricultural and food products from the CEEC have entered the Chinese market, generating new opportunities for CEEC businesses and providing Chinese consumers with a broader selection of high-quality options.

A total of 126 types of agricultural commodities from 14 Central and Eastern European countries have been granted market access to China, with 3,430 overseas agricultural businesses registered to date, Customs data showed.

A Polish merchant promotes his cheese to visitors during the 4th China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang province, May 22, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

The fourth China-CEEC Expo covers a trade exhibition area of 80,000 square meters, divided into sections for Central and Eastern European products and export-oriented consumer goods, according to information released by the Zhejiang provincial government.

The expo in Ningbo is expected to attract over 15,000 professional visitors, including more than 3,000 overseas buyers from 72 countries and regions, with anticipated import procurement intentions from Central and Eastern Europe exceeding 10 billion yuan ($1.39 billion).

Ningbo, a major hub for China-CEEC trade, saw its trade with the CEEC surge 13.8 percent year-on-year to 19.7 billion yuan between January and April, said Ningbo Customs.

