Central China’s Henan Province launches 16 new air cargo routes to boost cross-border e-commerce expansion

May 26, 2025

A bullet train departs from Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 1, 2019. Strategically positioned in central part of the country, Henan has been serving as a national hub of transporation for ages. The past decades saw the province building a modern transportation network consisting air flights, railways, highways, water channels and all sorts of ports. It is now rapidly extending its role to areas of cross-border logistics, investment, and trade to facilitate the dual circulation of domestic and international markets. (Photo/Xinhua)

In a bid to enhance foreign trade efficiency, China is ramping up cross-border e-commerce logistics capability by expanding its air freight networks. Experts said that the move aims to provide faster and more efficient delivery services, supporting the growth of cross-border e-commerce sector and strengthening China's position as a global trading hub.

Central China's Henan Province has launched 16 new cross-border e-commerce freighter routes in 2025, connecting its capital city of Zhengzhou with key markets in Europe, North America, and Central Asia, according to Wang Jun, deputy director-general of the Department of Commerce of Henan Province, local news portal dahe.cn reported on Monday.

The new routes will connect Zhengzhou city with destinations including Frankfurt, Paris, Budapest, Istanbul, Madrid and more.

These routes are set to form a new network of highly efficient and convenient air freight to facilitate cross-border e-commerce delivery, which will also enhance the connection between Zhengzhou and major European cities. This expansion broadens the international logistics network and offers robust logistical support for Chinese manufacturers entering the global market, a Chinese expert noted.

The expansion of cross-border e-commerce air cargo routes is set to invigorate trade cooperation between China and the global market. Henan is not alone in this endeavor; other regions are also intensifying efforts to enhance cross-border e-commerce networks.

For instance, Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport has recently launched a direct cargo route linking Tokyo, ensuring "same-day delivery" services for cross-border e-commerce freight. Meanwhile, Nanning city in southern China acquired its first air cargo freighter, which is expected to commence operations in June. It will help create an "air cargo bridge" connecting China with ASEAN countries, further strengthening their trade ties.

The new routes are part of China's continuous efforts to expand air freight capacity for cross-border e-commerce. The initiative seeks to facilitate faster and more efficient delivery of goods, supporting the growth of e-commerce businesses and promoting trade between China and major international markets, Pan Helin, a member of the Expert Committee for the Information and Communication Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told the Global Times on Monday.

Cross-border e-commerce relies heavily on robust logistics networks. A well-developed logistics infrastructure facilitates economies of scale, helping enhance the resilience of e-commerce businesses against external risks, Hu Qimu, deputy secretary-general of the Digital-Real Economies Integration Forum 50, told the Global Times.

Beyond boosting cross-border e-commerce, air logistics will also support airport economic zone cooperation, facilitating the integration of bonded logistics, free trade zones, and related sectors, Pan said.

With the launch of more new air cargo routes, Henan's cross-border e-commerce is experiencing fast growth. Data indicates that, in the first quarter, Henan's bonded logistics zone saw cross-border e-commerce imports and exports worth 8.12 billion yuan ($1.11 billion), marking a 92.2-percent increase year-on-year.

To strengthen foreign trade and stabilize commerce growth, Henan will host the 2025 Zhengzhou Cross-border E-commerce Conference and "Premium Products for Global Trade" from May 29 to 31. The event aims to expand market access and enhance an international and professional platform for cross-border e-commerce cooperation.

A barrage of trade fairs being held in China are to improve business engagement, focusing on the advancement of cross-border e-commerce industry and exploring new avenues for Chinese companies to explore international market, Pan said.

China's e-commerce sector saw steady growth in the first quarter of the year. Official data revealed that China's online retail sales totaled 3.6 trillion yuan ($499.6 billion) in the first quarter, with online retail sales of goods increasing by 5.7 percent. Additionally, online sales of digital products rose by 7.4 percent during this period, according to Xinhua News Agency.

