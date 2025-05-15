China’s rising consumer demand proves to be good opportunity for Latin American and Caribbean exports

As Chinese consumers develop a growing appetite for high-quality imported goods, Latin American and Caribbean products, from Chilean cherries to Brazilian orange juice and Panamanian coffee, are flowing to China.

Backed by China's consumption upgrade and opening-up policies, exports from Latin America and the Caribbean are thriving, creating a win-win partnership that benefits both sides.

Agricultural products have long been a highlight of trade cooperation between China and Latin America. Among them, Chilean cherries serve as a prime example, with China absorbing over 90 percent of Chile's $3.09 billion cherry exports in 2024, according to ProChile, the country's official export promotion agency.

China and Latin America, particularly Chile and the Andean region, have complementary fruit industries due to opposite seasons, driving demand for bilateral cooperation, Gonzalo Matamala, general manager for Asia and China at Chile-based Giddings Fruit, told the Global Times on Thursday.

"The growth of the cherry exports has been exponential over the years. It's important that we can find more spaces after Chinese New Year in order to further expand the demand of Chilean cherries in China," Matamala said.

The Brazilian juice industry is another standout performer. A trade representative told the Global Times that China is a "strategic" export market for Brazil. "Our tropical climate produces exceptionally sweet citrus fruits." Through advanced cold-chain logistics, Brazilian frozen juices are gaining popularity, with exports showing steady growth, the representative noted.

Cathy Jiang, founder and general manager of La Vida Mia Global Co., a platform dedicated to sports, cultural exchanges, and product trade between China and Latin America, emphasized that China's growing domestic demand, opening-up policies, and consumption upgrade will offer abundant opportunities for Latin America.

As China continues to implement policies to boost home consumption, the high-value, distinctive Latin American products are emerging as key contributors to meet market demand, Jiang told the Global Times on Thursday.

For example, health-conscious trends are driving demand for "superfoods" like Brazilian berry powder, chia seeds, and quinoa. Even niche products like yerba mate tea, after years of promotion on Chinese social media, now reach 50-60 million Chinese consumers online. "These products perfectly match with China's health consumption upgrade," Jiang said.

Free trade agreements (FTAs) between China and some Latin American and Caribbean countries have significantly advanced trade liberalization, ensuring safer and faster product deliveries.

Since signing its first FTA with Chile in 2005, China has gone on to sign and implement agreements with Peru, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Nicaragua, according to Xinhua.

"FTAs expand market access, offer tariff reductions, and streamline logistics. For example, the opening of Chancay Port helps cut transit times from 40 days to 23 days, helping preserve freshness," Jiang said.

Since its launch in December last year, the Chancay–Shanghai shipping route between China and Peru has seen steady growth in both freight volume and trade value. According to Shanghai customs, in the first four months of this year, 48 voyages transported 41,000 tons of goods worth 1.02 billion yuan, boosting Shanghai-Peru trade by 60 percent, CCTV reported.

Attracted by China's huge market, more Latin American and Caribbean enterprises are actively seeking collaboration.

"We receive monthly, even bi-weekly visits and consultation requests from these companies. Their willingness to invest time and resources signals strong confidence in China's large, growing demand for organic, healthy products—perfectly aligned with Latin America's agricultural strengths. At the same time, they can leverage China's technological and logistical advantages for industrial upgrade," Jiang said.

Dashang Group's partnership with a Panamanian coffee estate exemplifies this trend. The Dalian-based firm is cultivating premium Geisha coffee for both local and Chinese markets.

"Chinese consumers are shifting from functional to experiential purchasing," a representative from Dashang told the Global Times on Thursday. The collaboration brings Chinese agricultural technology to Panama, including IoT sensors for precision irrigation and pest control, while also creating local employment. "We're maintaining the original production team while adding technical roles, creating a true win-win," the representative said.

China is the second-largest trading partner for Latin America and the Caribbean. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $518.467 billion, up 6 percent year-on-year, with Chinese imports increasing 46 percent compared to five years ago. These figures underscore their' complementary economies and shared interest, according to Xinhua.

"We are closely monitoring developments, such as new FTAs and policy opportunities. With rising consumption and supportive policies, the trade promises a vast and mutually beneficial future," Jiang said.

