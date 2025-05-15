China enhances full-chain export control of strategic minerals to safeguard national security

Xinhua) 09:29, May 15, 2025

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance the control over every link in the production and supply chain of strategic minerals to prevent their illegal outflow and safeguard national security, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Strengthening the export control of strategic mineral resources is crucial to national security and development interests, according to a ministry spokesperson.

On Monday, a national meeting convened in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, stressed the need to strengthen "full-chain control over strategic mineral exports." The meeting was attended by officials from 10 central government departments and seven strategic mineral-rich provincial-level regions including Inner Mongolia and Jiangxi.

"To effectively prevent the illegal outflow of strategic minerals, control must start at the source and be strengthened across the entire chain, including mining, smelting, processing, transportation, manufacturing, sales, and exports," the spokesperson said.

Each department needs to effectively carry out day-to-day supervision to promptly identify risks and hidden dangers, addressing each case as it arises.

Localities should strengthen their supervisory responsibilities, keep track of the production, operation, and flow of strategic minerals, and guide enterprises to enhance their awareness and capability of compliance, ensuring that control measures for strategic minerals are effectively implemented, according to the spokesperson.

