Gaojia Opera breathes new life into rural Fujian village

People's Daily Online) 09:28, June 03, 2025

At midday, Lin Guochun, nearly 60, teaches children the basic movements of Gaojia Opera at an inheritance center in Cendou village, Shijing town, Nan'an, a county-level city in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Lin Guochun teaches children the basic movements of Gaojia Opera at an inheritance center in Cendou village, Shijing town, Nan'an, a county-level city in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Haisen)

As one of Fujian's five major opera genres, Gaojia Opera is a cultural landmark of Shijing town. Originating during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Gaojia opera was added to China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Gaojia Opera costumes are displayed at an exhibition hall in Cendou village, Shijing town, Nan'an, a county-level city in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Haisen)

Cendou village is considered the birthplace of Gaojia Opera. At its peak, the village was home to nearly 30 opera troupes, and almost every household had someone involved in performing or supporting Gaojia Opera.

To breathe new life into the traditional art and revitalize the village through culture, Cendou village began focusing on its preservation. Since 2015, Lin has offered courses in the village to teach children the fundamental movements of Gaojia Opera, aiming to pass the tradition on to the next generation.

Hong Shibo, 8, demonstrates his skills at an inheritance center in Cendou village, Shijing town, Nan'an, a county-level city in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Haisen)

Eight-year-old Hong Shibo is among Lin's young students. After just over a year of training, he has mastered the Chou (clown) roles of Gaojia Opera. In March, he joined an exchange performance in Macao, drawing widespread praise for his skills.

However, the revival of Gaojia Opera in Cendou village extends beyond the classroom. The community has restored more than 200 historic homes, adorning them with motifs from the art form and transforming the area into a living museum. The revamped village has become a magnet for tourists eager to capture its unique charm.

Tourists visit a museum themed on Gaojia Opera in Cendou village, Shijing town, Nan'an, a county-level city in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Haisen)

Cendou has also woven Gaojia Opera into the fabric of everyday life, hosting themed events such as fashion shows and talk shows. Through these efforts, the village has brought the centuries-old tradition closer to both residents and visitors.

