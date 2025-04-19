What Xi says: Fujian's answer to rural revitalization

April 19, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, worked in southeast China's Fujian Province for 17 and a half years, during which he initiated a range of important and innovative ideas and advanced a series of major practices.

With Fujian and its people always on his mind, Xi has made important directives and instructions concerning Fujian's development time and again since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

During his visits to Fujian, Xi emphasized the essential role of developing industries that align with local specific conditions to further rural revitalization.

Xi called for coordinated efforts to promote tea culture, the development of the tea industry and the use of technology in the sector. He said that the tea industry should be committed to green development, strengthen awareness of branding, and create a better marketing and distribution environment, so as to consolidate industrial foundations for rural revitalization.

He also urged the province to break new ground in deepening integration between scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation.

