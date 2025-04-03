Watch as Chinese workers peel crabs at high speed!

08:38, April 03, 2025 By Yuan Meng, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yue, Zhang Zeyu ( People's Daily Online

At an aquatic products company in Aojiao village, Dongshan county, southeast China's Fujian Province, workers skillfully and efficiently peel crabs in a bustling production workshop.

Many workers from Aojiao village and nearby communities work here part-time, peeling crabs to supplement their income.

Aojiao village is home to numerous seafood processing enterprises that turn fresh local catches into canned crab products and other seafood goods. Their products have entered global markets, with Europe and the United States as key destinations.

