Xi Jinping's story with Fujian tea
Editorial Notes: As a key tea-producing region in China, southeast China's Fujian Province boasts a time-honored tea culture. During his tenure in Fujian, Xi Jinping identified the tea industry as one of the seven priority sectors for focused development, with field studies encompassing almost all major tea-producing zones. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made multiple inspection tours to tea-producing villages, charting the course for the tea industry's sound development.
During his inspection tour in Fujian, Xi stressed that coordinated efforts should be made to promote tea culture, enhance the development of the tea industry and increase the use of technology in the sector. He added that the tea industry, once a pillar of poverty alleviation in the province, must now drive rural revitalization.
