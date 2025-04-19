Xi Jinping attaches importance to cultural and natural heritage protection in Fujian

People's Daily Online) 14:12, April 19, 2025

Editorial Notes:

Cultural relics and cultural heritage carry inherent features of the nation, and they are China's nonrenewable and irreplaceable cultural resources.

Southeast China's Fujian Province, steeped in history and culture, boasts abundant intangible cultural heritage resources. It has 10 items on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists, the only province in China with elements covering all three lists under the UNESCO program.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has always attached great importance to the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage.

Xi urged solid efforts in advancing the systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage, and called for better meeting people's ever-growing intellectual and cultural needs as well as building cultural confidence and strength.

He emphasized the need to promote the creative transformation and development of the best of traditional Chinese culture, enhance the cohesion of the Chinese nation and the appeal of Chinese culture, deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations, better tell the stories of China's fine traditional culture and better present Chinese culture to the world.

