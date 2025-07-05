Lianjiang County in China's Fujian promotes upgrade, intelligent transformation of mariculture

Xinhua) 10:42, July 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a marine ranch in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Leveraging its unique marine resources, distinctive fisheries industry, and regional economic advantages, Lianjiang County has in recent years been promoting the upgrade and intelligent transformation of deep-sea and far-sea mariculture platforms, and developing the farming of aquatic products such as kelp, large yellow croaker, and abalone.

So far, a total of 11 deep-sea and far-sea mariculture platforms have been deployed in the sea area off Lianjiang. The annual output of aquatic products is expected to reach around 2,000 tonnes, with an annual output value of more than 200 million yuan (about 27.92 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

