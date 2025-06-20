Ancient manors protected, revitalized in China's Fujian

An aerial photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows Hecheng Manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Nestled in the Daiyun Mountain like scattered pearls, over 2,000 fortified manors in Yongtai County trace their origins to the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD), flourishing later during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) eras.

Today, increasing numbers of ancient manors and villages are being protected and revitalized. As historical heritage integrates with contemporary life and cultural landscapes merge with humanistic values, these age-old structures are radiating renewed vitality. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows Zhutou Manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Nestled in the Daiyun Mountain like scattered pearls, over 2,000 fortified manors in Yongtai County trace their origins to the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD), flourishing later during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) eras.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows Beishan Manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

(Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows Hecheng Manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

(Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows Hecheng Manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

(Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows Zhutou Manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

(Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A resident spreads out unhusked rice to dry in Zhutou Manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Oct. 2, 2023.

(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A conservation expert (2nd L) conducts a survey at Hecheng Manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 20, 2025.

(Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows timber structural elements of a fortified manor in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

(Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

