Exchange event on library development held in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:33, June 23, 2025

Librarians from China and abroad participating in an exchange program visit Fujian Provincial Library in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Participants of an exchange program visited the innovative reading spaces of Fujian Provincial Library on Saturday to experience the achievements of local public cultural services. A seminar was also held to discuss cultural heritage and the sustainable development of libraries.

Librarians from China and abroad participating in an exchange program visit the self-service area of Fujian Provincial Library in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A librarian participating in an exchange program tries woodblock printing at the Fujian Provincial Library in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Librarians from China and abroad participating in an exchange program attend a seminar at Fujian Provincial Library in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

