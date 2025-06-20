View of Fujian Tulou in China's Longyan

Xinhua) 16:20, June 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2025 shows the Chengqi Tulou in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fujian Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province constructed between the 15th and 20th centuries, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008.

Set amongst rice, tea and tobacco fields, Tulou is earthen house. Several storeys high, it was built along an inward-looking, circular or square floor plan as housing for up to 800 people each. Tulou was built for defence purposes around a central open courtyard with only one entrance and windows to the outside only above the first floor. Housing a whole clan, Tulou functioned as village units and was known as "a little kingdom for the family" or "bustling small city." (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A tourist visits the Chuxi Tulou Cluster in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 22, 2025. Fujian Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province constructed between the 15th and 20th centuries, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008.

Set amongst rice, tea and tobacco fields, Tulou is earthen house. Several storeys high, it was built along an inward-looking, circular or square floor plan as housing for up to 800 people each. Tulou was built for defence purposes around a central open courtyard with only one entrance and windows to the outside only above the first floor. Housing a whole clan, Tulou functioned as village units and was known as "a little kingdom for the family" or "bustling small city." (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows an interior view of the Jiqing Tulou in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fujian Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province constructed between the 15th and 20th centuries, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008.

Set amongst rice, tea and tobacco fields, Tulou is earthen house. Several storeys high, it was built along an inward-looking, circular or square floor plan as housing for up to 800 people each. Tulou was built for defence purposes around a central open courtyard with only one entrance and windows to the outside only above the first floor. Housing a whole clan, Tulou functioned as village units and was known as "a little kingdom for the family" or "bustling small city." (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows the Chuxi Tulou Cluster in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fujian Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province constructed between the 15th and 20th centuries, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008.

Set amongst rice, tea and tobacco fields, Tulou is earthen house. Several storeys high, it was built along an inward-looking, circular or square floor plan as housing for up to 800 people each. Tulou was built for defence purposes around a central open courtyard with only one entrance and windows to the outside only above the first floor. Housing a whole clan, Tulou functioned as village units and was known as "a little kingdom for the family" or "bustling small city." (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2025 shows a Tulou among mountains in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fujian Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province constructed between the 15th and 20th centuries, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008.

Set amongst rice, tea and tobacco fields, Tulou is earthen house. Several storeys high, it was built along an inward-looking, circular or square floor plan as housing for up to 800 people each. Tulou was built for defence purposes around a central open courtyard with only one entrance and windows to the outside only above the first floor. Housing a whole clan, Tulou functioned as village units and was known as "a little kingdom for the family" or "bustling small city." (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2025 shows the Huanxing Tulou in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province. Fujian Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province constructed between the 15th and 20th centuries, was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008.

Set amongst rice, tea and tobacco fields, Tulou is earthen house. Several storeys high, it was built along an inward-looking, circular or square floor plan as housing for up to 800 people each. Tulou was built for defence purposes around a central open courtyard with only one entrance and windows to the outside only above the first floor. Housing a whole clan, Tulou functioned as village units and was known as "a little kingdom for the family" or "bustling small city." (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)