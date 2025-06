We Are China

Abalone enters harvest season in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 15:34, June 23, 2025

Aerial view of an abalone breeding farm in Lianjiang County, east China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Abalone has entered harvest season in Lianjiang. The local abalone farming area exceeded over 800 hectares and the output reached59,300 metric tons last year.

