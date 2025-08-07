Town in SE China's Fujian develops thriving drone industry

At the flight base of the Rongchuanghui drone town in the Fuzhou High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, several young drone enthusiasts are gripping their controllers as they skillfully fly their drones.

"With the summer break in full swing, we're seeing a lot of kids joining our drone training sessions," said Zhu Tianbao, director of the drone town's education department.

Young learners operate drones at the flight base of the Rongchuanghui drone town in the Fuzhou High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lan Zhifei)

As Fujian's first low-altitude economy demonstration park, the drone town spans 137,000 square meters. It boasts a 10,000-square-meter international standard FPV (first-person view) drone racing track and a 3,000-square-meter training facility certified by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The town offers systematic CAAC-certified drone pilot training.

So far, the town has trained nearly 200 high-level drone pilots for various industries. It has also been incorporated into the educational programs of primary and middle schools across Fujian. The town expects to welcome between 20,000 and 50,000 students annually for hands-on learning experiences.

Research and training are just one part of the area's low-altitude economy blueprint. Since the town's establishment in September last year, drone application scenarios have rapidly expanded: 1.1-kilometer express deliveries in four minutes, 24-hour uninterrupted river patrols and protection, firefighting at 130-meter-high buildings, low-altitude security systems… drones are continuously "unlocking" new possibilities for urban operations.

Drones take part in a fire drill at a 130-meter-tall building in the Fuzhou High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Xie Xingyu)

Photo shows the winner of the lightweight category at a drone competition—a drone that weighs no more than three coins, battery included. (People's Daily Online/Yang Haoyu)

Photo shows the winner of a silent flight challenge at a drone competition with a noise level of just 54.2 decibels. (People's Daily Online/Yang Haoyu)

Photo shows the winner of an endurance challenge at a drone competition with an impressive battery life of 2 hours, 1 minute, and 19 seconds. (People's Daily Online/Xie Xingyu)

Photo shows a science popularization exhibition on drones in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Haoyu)

A smart blood delivery project, powered by data and AI-driven drones, can swiftly navigate city skies to deliver urgently needed blood to hospitals in just 15 minutes. (People's Daily Online/Yang Haoyu)

