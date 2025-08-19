Night economy developed in Quanzhou, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:25, August 19, 2025

People watch a concert in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025. In Quanzhou City of Fujian Province, a 6-kilometer "Coastal Romance Route" stretches from Zhenwu Temple to the picturesque Xunpu Village. The coastal route, comprising five commercial districts, seven tourist attractions and over 200 distinctive restaurants, offers a vibrant cultural and tourism experience for both tourists and residents. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

People take a rest at the gate of Zhenwu Temple in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025.

This photo taken on Aug. 18, 2025 shows a night market in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 18, 2025 shows a night market in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people watching a band performance in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025.

Actress Wu Xiaohui performs a marionette drama in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 18, 2025.

