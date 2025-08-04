Taiyangdao National Wetland Park in NE China attracts tourists in midsummer

Xinhua) 09:40, August 04, 2025

People visit the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 31, 2025. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a view of the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows a view of the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park beside the urban area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People visit the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 1, 2025. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People visit the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 1, 2025. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows a view of the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park beside the urban area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People visit the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 1, 2025. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People take a boat tour at the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 31, 2025. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows a view of the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A drone photo shows people posing for photos at the Sun Island Scenic Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 27, 2025. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows a boat sailing across the "rainbow bridge" leading to Sun Island Scenic Area, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located on the north bank of the Songhua River in Harbin, the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park has a wetland area of more than 7,000 hectares, with a high wetland rate of more than 70 percent. Among them, the Sun Island Scenic Area is one of the few riverfront wetland grassland ecological zones lying in the city center in China.

In midsummer, the charming scenery of the vibrant urban ecological island attracts numerous tourists. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)