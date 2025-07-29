View of Venus at greatest annual altitude seen in China's Heilongjiang

July 29, 2025

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is pictured at a scenic area in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is pictured next to a crescent moon in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 23, 2025. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is seen in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 27, 2025. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is seen next to the crescent moon in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2025. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 27, 2025 shows a view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is pictured along the Heilongjiang River in Jiayin County of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is pictured at a sci-tech park under the Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is pictured at a subsidiary under the Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is pictured at a scenic area in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A view of the Venus at its greatest annual altitude is seen in Bei'an City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 28, 2025. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

