View of paddy rice fields in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:04, July 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a paddy field park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows a view of a modern agricultural sightseeing park under the Beidahuang Group in Hulin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Wang Jinbin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a paddy field park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Students pose for a photo at a rice science and technology demonstration park under the Beidahuang Group in Hegang City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on July 4, 2025. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Li Ang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a view of a rice science and technology demonstration park under the Beidahuang Group in Hegang City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Li Ang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows a view of a modern agricultural sightseeing park under the Beidahuang Group in Hulin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Wang Jinbin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows a view of paddy rice fields under the Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a drone working in a rice science and technology demonstration park under the Beidahuang Group in Hegang City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Li Ang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows a view of paddy rice fields under the Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a paddy field park in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows a view of paddy rice fields under the Beidahuang Group in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. At present, in the rice producing areas of Heilongjiang Province, various magnificent rice field pictures "drawn" by different varieties of rice are unfolding on the vast black soil. (Photo by Li Zhenquan/Xinhua)

