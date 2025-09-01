We Are China

People enjoy tours across China

Xinhua) 09:09, September 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2025 shows tourists taking bamboo rafts to enjoy the scenery in a water forest scenic area in Jinhu County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

People enjoy the pleasure of camping at a forest farm in Tongcheng County of Xianning City, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 29, 2025. (Photo by Liu Jianping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2025 shows people visiting a bookstore on the cliff at a scenic spot in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Rudai/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a pavilion at a forest park in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 31, 2025. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

Tourists pick kiwi fruits at a plantation in Xiaozhangzhuang Village in Pingdingshan City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 31, 2025. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 30, 2025 shows tourists taking a bamboo raft to enjoy the scenery in a water forest scenic area in Jinhu County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

