China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang enters autumn harvest season
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows agricultural machinery harvesting corns in a field of a branch company of Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
An unmanned harvester works in a field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 23, 2025. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows agricultural machinery harvesting paddy in a field of a branch company of Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Unmanned harvesters work in a field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 23, 2025. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Agricultural machinery harvests corns in a field of a branch company of Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 23, 2025. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A farmer holds the freshly harvested paddy in a field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 23, 2025. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Unmanned harvesters work in a field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 23, 2025. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows agricultural machinery harvesting soybeans in a field of a branch company of Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's "grain barn" Heilongjiang has entered the autumn harvest season. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
