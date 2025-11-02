NE China's Heilongjiang accelerates grain transportation with multimodal system

Xinhua) 10:54, November 02, 2025

A worker conducts loading operations at a logistics park of China's leading food trader China Oil and FoodStuffs Corporation in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025. As Heilongjiang, one of China's major grain-producing province, has recently entered a busy period of grain transportation, China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. has built an efficient and collaborative multimodal transport system, and established a connection mechanism with grain production enterprises in advance, to promote cost reduction, quality improvement and efficiency enhancement of the grain transportation. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A drone photo shows a train loaded with corns pulling out of Shengchang Station in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows workers loading corns at a special railway line of a rice company in Baoquanling Station of Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows a freight train departing a logistics park of China's leading food trader China Oil and FoodStuffs Corporation in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows workers conducting loading operations at a logistics park of China's leading food trader China Oil and FoodStuffs Corporation in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers conduct sampling operations at a storage warehouse in a logistics park of China's leading food trader China Oil and FoodStuffs Corporation in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A loaded freight train is ready to depart a logistics park of China's leading food trader China Oil and FoodStuffs Corporation in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker loads grain at a logistics park of China's leading food trader China Oil and FoodStuffs Corporation in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker conducts loading operations at a logistics park of China's leading food trader China Oil and FoodStuffs Corporation in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers conduct loading operations at a logistics park of China's leading food trader China Oil and FoodStuffs Corporation in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

