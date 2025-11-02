New unmanned helicopter completes maiden flight in northeast China

Xinhua) 15:06, November 02, 2025

HARBIN, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A new unmanned helicopter, the T1400, has successfully conducted its first flight, marking a major step toward the "tonne-class" era of low-altitude equipment in China's aviation sector.

Developed by Harbin United Aircraft Technology Co., Ltd. under the United Aircraft Group, this helicopter performed a series of maneuvers during its recent maiden test flight in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. These maneuvers included hovering, route flight, and precision landing.

The T1400, with a maximum takeoff weight of 1,400 kilograms, represents a breakthrough in both payload and endurance, addressing the long-standing limitations of industrial drones, said Tian Gangyin, chairman of the United Aircraft Group.

The T1400 unmanned helicopter boasts a maximum payload of 650 kg, equivalent to the weight of 10-plus adults, and can remain airborne for over eight hours. Designed for extreme environments, it operates in temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius, reaches a service ceiling of 6,500 meters and withstands strong winds.

Developed and produced in Harbin, the T1400 is primarily aimed at serving Heilongjiang's vast farmlands, forests, lakes and rivers, with potential applications in agriculture, logistics and emergency rescue, Tian said. He also noted that the aircraft will be deployed nationwide in the future.

As a crucial grain-producing region and forest base in China, Heilongjiang has emerged as a key market for the low-altitude economy. In recent years, the province has introduced a series of measures to accelerate the development of this sector, aiming to achieve breakthroughs in airspace reform and establish distinctive regional applications by 2027.

The low-altitude economy in China has gained significant momentum since its inclusion in the 2024 government work report, where it was identified as a new growth driver. The sector is expected to reach a market size of 1.5 trillion yuan (about 211.6 billion U.S. dollars) by 2025, with further expansion projected to 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035, as forecast by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

