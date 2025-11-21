Highlights of women's doubles of badminton at National Games

Xinhua) 09:04, November 21, 2025

Gold medalists Huang Dongping (3rd L)/Tan Ning (3rd R) of Fujian, silver medalists Zheng Yu (1st L)/Zhang Shuxian (2nd L) of Sichuan, bronze medalists Jia Yifan (2nd R)/Zhang Chi of Hunan pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles of badminton at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Gold medalists Huang Dongping/Tan Ning (R) of Fujian pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles of badminton at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Huang Dongping/Tan Ning (L) compete during the women's doubles final of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Huang Dongping/Tan Ning (R) pose after the women's doubles final of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Zheng Yu (L)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles final of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Huang Dongping (2nd L)/Tan Ning (1st L) of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian (1st R) of Sichuan pose after their women's doubles final of badminton at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian (L) compete during the women's doubles final match of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Zheng Yu (front)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles final match of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Zheng Yu (top L)/Zhang Shuxian (top R) compete during the women's doubles final match of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

