Highlights of women's doubles of badminton at National Games
Gold medalists Huang Dongping (3rd L)/Tan Ning (3rd R) of Fujian, silver medalists Zheng Yu (1st L)/Zhang Shuxian (2nd L) of Sichuan, bronze medalists Jia Yifan (2nd R)/Zhang Chi of Hunan pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles of badminton at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Gold medalists Huang Dongping/Tan Ning (R) of Fujian pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's doubles of badminton at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Huang Dongping/Tan Ning (L) compete during the women's doubles final of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Huang Dongping/Tan Ning (R) pose after the women's doubles final of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Zheng Yu (L)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles final of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Huang Dongping (2nd L)/Tan Ning (1st L) of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian (1st R) of Sichuan pose after their women's doubles final of badminton at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian (L) compete during the women's doubles final match of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Zheng Yu (front)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles final match of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Zheng Yu (top L)/Zhang Shuxian (top R) compete during the women's doubles final match of badminton between Huang Dongping/Tan Ning of Fujian and Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian of Sichuan at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: men's 10000m final of athletics at China's 15th National Games
- China's 15th National Games: tennis men's singles final
- Highlights of matches at 15th National Games
- 16-year-old Chen Yujie claims 200m title at China's National Games
- China's 15th National Games: women's heptathlon long jump of athletics
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.