China's 15th National Games: tennis men's singles final
Shang Juncheng hits a return during the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Wu Yibing hits a return during the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Shang Juncheng hits a return the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Shang Juncheng (L) and Wu Yibing pose for photos before the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Wu Yibing celebrates scoring during the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Wu Yibing hits a return during the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of matches at 15th National Games
- 16-year-old Chen Yujie claims 200m title at China's National Games
- China's 15th National Games: women's heptathlon long jump of athletics
- Highlights of volleyball women's U18 at China's 15th National Games
- Athlete delivers outstanding high bar performance at the 15th National Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.