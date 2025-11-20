China's 15th National Games: tennis men's singles final

Shang Juncheng hits a return during the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Wu Yibing hits a return during the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Shang Juncheng hits a return the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Shang Juncheng (L) and Wu Yibing pose for photos before the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Wu Yibing celebrates scoring during the tennis men's singles final between Shang Juncheng of Beijing and Wu Yibing of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

