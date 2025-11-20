16-year-old Chen Yujie claims 200m title at China's National Games

Xinhua) 08:23, November 20, 2025

Chen Yujie (C) of Zhejiang competes during the women's 200m final of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chen Yujie, 16, won the women's 200m gold medal in 23.02 seconds at China's 15th National Games here on Wednesday, two days after having won the 100m title.

Representing Zhejiang, Chen had won the 100m in a new Asian U20 record of 11.10 seconds. Her victory in the 200m marked the fastest winning time in the event since the 9th National Games.

"I didn't know that," she said when informed of the milestone. "But I believe there will be even faster finish in the future."

"I've been focusing more on the 100m, so my condition for the 200m wasn't fully there. The 200m result is a satisfying one for me, though it's not my personal best," said Chen.

Asked how she held off a fierce challenge in the final stretch, Chen credited the presence of other top runners. "I just told myself to push a little harder."

On whether she favors the 100m or 200m, Chen was non-committal. "Right now, I don't really prefer one over the other. I'll keep working on both."

Chen admitted that even with strong expectations, she did not take victory for granted.

"I didn't think about winning both races. I knew my fitness wasn't quite ready," she said.

With the two gold medals around her neck, Chen described her National Games journey as "a satisfying conclusion." Despite her breakthrough, Chen is already looking ahead.

"I'm excited, but now it's over. I want to focus on the long term and keep training well," she said. "Staying humble and working hard. Now, it's time to look forward."

The young champion will now shift focus from the track back to the classroom.

"I'll rest a little and then return to school," Chen explained. "I have exams coming up in January next year."

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)