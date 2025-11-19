We Are China

China's 15th National Games: women's heptathlon long jump of athletics

Xinhua) 13:11, November 19, 2025

Chen Yanqi of Fujian competes during the women's heptathlon long jump of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Huang Wenting of Guangdong competes during the women's heptathlon long jump of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Zheng Ninali of Shanxi competes during the women's heptathlon long jump of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Liu Jingyi of Zhejiang competes during the women's heptathlon long jump of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Zheng Ninali of Shanxi competes during the women's heptathlon long jump of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Huang Wenting of Guangdong competes during the women's heptathlon long jump of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Zheng Ninali of Shanxi competes during the women's heptathlon long jump of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)