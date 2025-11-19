Highlights of volleyball women's U18 at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 10:11, November 19, 2025

Wei Yishan (R) of Jiangsu competes during the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Players of Jiangsu celebrate winning the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Spectators cheer during the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Chen Jiayu (L) of Jiangsu competes during the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Players of Jiangsu celebrate scoring during the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Chen Jiayu (C) of Jiangsu competes during the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Yang Shuming (R) of Shanghai competes during the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Chen Jiayu (C) of Jiangsu competes during the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Wang Aoqian (L) of Shanghai competes during the volleyball women's U18 final between Jiangsu and Shanghai at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Gold medalists team Jiangsu, silver medalists team Shanghai and bronze medalists team Zhejiang pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the volleyball women's U18 at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

