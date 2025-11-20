Highlights of matches at 15th National Games

Xinhua) 09:33, November 20, 2025

Team Shandong react during the table tennis fifth match of women's team final between Fan Siqi of Shandong and He Zhuojia of Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

He Zhuojia (L) requests to change her racket during the table tennis fifth match of women's team final between Fan Siqi of Shandong and He Zhuojia of Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Chen Yujie (R) of Zhejiang crosses the finish line during the women's 200m final of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Chen Yujie (C front) of Zhejiang and Liu Yinglan (L front)of Sichuan react after the women's 200m final of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Sun Yingsha of Hebei hits a return in the match against Wang Xiaotong of Shandong during the fourth match of women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Sun Yingsha of Hebei serves in the match against Wang Xiaotong of Shandong during the fourth match of women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Bu Yunchaokete (L)/Zheng Zhan are seen during the tennis men's doubles final between Tang Sheng/Sun Qian of Jiangsu and Bu Yunchaokete/Zheng Zhan of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tang Sheng/Sun Qian (L) are seen during the tennis men's doubles final between Tang Sheng/Sun Qian of Jiangsu and Bu Yunchaokete/Zheng Zhan of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tang Sheng/Sun Qian (L) compete during the tennis men's doubles final between Tang Sheng/Sun Qian of Jiangsu and Bu Yunchaokete/Zheng Zhan of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Sun Yingsha (R) of Hebei hits a return in the match against Fan Siqi of Shandong during the second match of women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

He Zhuojia (L) of Hebei serves in the match against Chen Meng and Wang Xiaotong of Shandong during the first match of women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Tianyi of Hebei hits a return in the match against Chen Meng of Shandong during the third match of women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Chen Meng of Shandong reacts in the match against Wang Tianyi of Hebei during the third match of women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Athletes of team Shandong are seen before the women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Wang Tianyi (L) of Hebei hits a return in the match against Chen Meng and Wang Xiaotong of Shandong during the first match of women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Sun Yingsha of Hebei hits a return in the match against Fan Siqi of Shandong during the second match of women's team final of table tennis between Hebei and Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Quan of Shandong competes during the men's recurve team final of archery at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Feng Hao of Shandong competes during the men's recurve team final of archery at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Qi Ying of Shandong competes during the trap men's final of shooting at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Qi Ying of Shandong competes during the trap men's final of shooting at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Gold medalist Fan Xinyue (3rd L) of Chongqing, silver medalist Liu Shanshan (1st L) of Shandong and bronze medalist Han Ting (2nd R) of Jiangsu pose with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the trap women's final of shooting at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Han Yue hits a return during the women's singles bronze medal match of badminton between Han Yue of Fujian and Gao Fangjie of Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Han Yue hits a return during the women's singles bronze medal match of badminton between Han Yue of Fujian and Gao Fangjie of Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Gao Fangjie hits a return during the women's singles bronze medal match of badminton between Han Yue of Fujian and Gao Fangjie of Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Wu Yibing celebrates winning during the men's singles semifinal match of tennis between Wu Yibing of Zhejiang and Coleman Wong Chak Lam of Hong Kong at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Coleman Wong Chak Lam celebrates scoring during the men's singles semifinal match of tennis between Wu Yibing of Zhejiang and Coleman Wong Chak Lam of Hong Kong at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Wu Yibing saves the ball during the men's singles semifinal match of tennis between Wu Yibing of Zhejiang and Coleman Wong Chak Lam of Hong Kong at China's 15th National Games in Hengqin, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Gao Jiaxuan/Chen Fanghui (C) compete during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of badminton between Guo Xinwa/Wu Mengying of Zhejiang and Gao Jiaxuan/Chen Fanghui of Guangdong at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Gao Jiaxuan (front)/Chen Fanghui compete during the mixed doubles bronze medal match of badminton between Guo Xinwa/Wu Mengying of Zhejiang and Gao Jiaxuan/Chen Fanghui of Guangdong at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Zheng Ninali of Shanxi competes during the women's heptathlon javelin throw of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Wu Zheng of Jiangxi competes during the women's heptathlon javelin throw of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zheng Ninali of Shanxi competes during the women's heptathlon javelin throw of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Chen Yanqi of Fujian competes during the women's heptathlon javelin throw of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)