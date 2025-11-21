China's Shandong develops green energies to advance new energy structure transformation

Xinhua) 09:48, November 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2025 shows an offshore photovoltaic project in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province.

Shandong in recent years has been making great efforts to contribute to the goals. The coastal province utilizes its topographical advantage to develop green energies both on land and in the sea while building non-fossil energy infrastructure. It is planning a project that integrates storage and transmission of wind and solar power on a saline-alkali tidal area, and a clean energy base mainly depending on photovoltaic power in coal mining subsidence areas.

Meanwhile, Shandong has been actively fostering the energy equipment industry, creating a favorable environment for the progress of both the new energy structure transformation and the energy equipment industry development. (Photo by Zhou Guangxue/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2025 shows a photovoltaic power generation project at Andi Township of Yinan County in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a photovoltaic base in Dongsanzhuang of Mengyin County in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province.

Workers paint a hub of wind power generator at a painting workshop of the wind power equipment manufacturing industrial park in Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 19, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows a blade storage yard of the wind power equipment manufacturing industrial park in Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province.

Workers paint hubs of wind power generators at a painting workshop of the wind power equipment manufacturing industrial park in Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 19, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a floating photovoltaic project of Sinopec Qingdao Refining and Chemical Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows a 240-megawatt photovoltaic power generation project in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows the rooftop zero-carbon photovoltaic installation of the People's Hospital of the Marine Ecological Civilization Comprehensive Experimental Area of Changdao in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows an offshore photovoltaic power generation project in the waters of Aoshanwan in Jimo District, Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a "fishery and photovoltaic complementary" photovoltaic power generation project in a subsidence area of coal mines in Binhu Township of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows an offshore photovoltaic power generation project in the waters of Aoshanwan in Jimo District, Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows a floating photovoltaic platform and an offshore photovoltaic demonstration base in the waters of Yantai Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province.

