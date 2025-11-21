South Africa prepares to host historic Africa-led G20 Summit

Johannesburg, Nov. 20 (People's Daily Online) -- With just two days left before South Africa hosts the Group of 20 (G20) Summit, excitement is building across the continent as it prepares to welcome the world for the first G20 gathering on African soil.

Guided by the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," the summit is expected to reshape global dialogue by placing African priorities, innovation and agency at the center of international decision-making.

As Africa prepares to take its place on the global stage, the 2025 summit represents a pivotal moment. For years, global forums have often spoken about Africa rather than truly listening to it. This time, Africa speaks for itself, bringing to the table the energy of the world's youngest population, growing digital and creative economies, expanding industrial ambitions, and unmatched potential in renewable energy and climate resilience.

South Africa will champion issues that matter deeply to the region, including fair climate finance, equitable global governance, international financial system reform, African-led innovation investment, and stronger South-South partnerships driven by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

More than a diplomatic gathering, the summit is a moment of clarity and confidence. It is a reminder that Africa is no longer asking to be included, it is asserting its place, its perspective and its power. As South Africa prepares to welcome world leaders, the continent stands ready to speak with one united voice: Africa is not just part of the global conversation; it is helping shape the future.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)