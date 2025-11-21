South Africa prepares to host historic Africa-led G20 Summit
Johannesburg, Nov. 20 (People's Daily Online) -- With just two days left before South Africa hosts the Group of 20 (G20) Summit, excitement is building across the continent as it prepares to welcome the world for the first G20 gathering on African soil.
Guided by the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," the summit is expected to reshape global dialogue by placing African priorities, innovation and agency at the center of international decision-making.
As Africa prepares to take its place on the global stage, the 2025 summit represents a pivotal moment. For years, global forums have often spoken about Africa rather than truly listening to it. This time, Africa speaks for itself, bringing to the table the energy of the world's youngest population, growing digital and creative economies, expanding industrial ambitions, and unmatched potential in renewable energy and climate resilience.
South Africa will champion issues that matter deeply to the region, including fair climate finance, equitable global governance, international financial system reform, African-led innovation investment, and stronger South-South partnerships driven by the African Continental Free Trade Area.
More than a diplomatic gathering, the summit is a moment of clarity and confidence. It is a reminder that Africa is no longer asking to be included, it is asserting its place, its perspective and its power. As South Africa prepares to welcome world leaders, the continent stands ready to speak with one united voice: Africa is not just part of the global conversation; it is helping shape the future.
Photos
Related Stories
- China announces 3.49-mln-USD HIV prevention support for South Africa
- South African agriculture: Seeking transformation amid challenges, pursuing growth through diversification
- SA skills development gets global boost through fully funded scholarship program
- South African students honored at send-off ceremony for Chinese government scholarships
- China commends South Africa's positive action in keeping with one-China principle
- South Africa ramps up investment drive with sixth conference and bold R2 trillion target
- China and South Africa strengthen trade relations, work together to promote multilateralism amid global challenges: South African deputy president
- Interview: China is trustworthy, preferred partner for other countries, says S. African media executive
- China, South Africa mark Int'l Day for Dialogue among Civilizations
- South African finance minister re-tables 2025 budget with no VAT hike
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.